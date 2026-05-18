Bharti Airtel briefly overtakes HDFC Bank to be second most valued firm

Bharti Airtel briefly overtook HDFC Bank to become India’s second-most valued company on Monday, following the telecom major’s sharp outperformance over the country’s largest private sector lender this calendar year.

While Airtel shares are down 8 per cent year-to-date, HDFC Bank has shed nearly a fourth of its market value over the same period.

After touching an intra-day high of ₹1,954, Airtel shares ended at ₹1,938, valuing the Sunil Mittal-led company at ₹11.81 trillion. In intra-day trade, Airtel’s market capitalisation had risen to ₹11.91 trillion, briefly overtaking HDFC Bank, whose market value stood at ₹11.83 trillion at the last close.