Airtel, M&M, HCL Tech: 12 Nifty stks form 'Death Cross' on charts in March

Bharti Airtel

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities notes that Bharti Airtel has remained under pressure over the past few weeks, correcting sharply from ₹2,050–₹2,100 zone to near ₹1,770–₹1,780 levels. The analyst highlights that ₹1,770–₹1,780 zone has been tested multiple times and is shaping into a potential double bottom formation, indicating that the downside is being cushioned at these levels. "However, Airtel stock is trading below its key moving averages, and the broader sequence of lower highs is yet to be negated, keeping the overall setup slightly cautious," warns Mehra. As a trading strategy, the analyst reckons that as long as ₹1,770 holds on a closing basis, the stock may continue to see a gradual recovery. A move above ₹1,900–₹1,920 can strengthen the bounce toward ₹1,950–₹1,980. HCL Technologies Current Market Price: ₹1,348 Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities notes that Bharti Airtel has remained under pressure over the past few weeks, correcting sharply from ₹2,050–₹2,100 zone to near ₹1,770–₹1,780 levels.The analyst highlights that ₹1,770–₹1,780 zone has been tested multiple times and is shaping into a potential double bottom formation, indicating that the downside is being cushioned at these levels."However, Airtel stock is trading below its key moving averages, and the broader sequence of lower highs is yet to be negated, keeping the overall setup slightly cautious," warns Mehra.As a trading strategy, the analyst reckons that as long as ₹1,770 holds on a closing basis, the stock may continue to see a gradual recovery. A move above ₹1,900–₹1,920 can strengthen the bounce toward ₹1,950–₹1,980.Current Market Price: ₹1,348

HCL Tech has undergone a sharp decline from the ₹1,700 zone, with the downtrend marked by consistent lower highs and sustained pressure through February, says the analyst from SAMCO Securities. Mehra, however, believes that over the past few sessions the stock has stabilised and formed a rounding base near ₹1,300–₹1,320 levels; but cautions that a close below ₹1,280 could weaken the setup. In case of a pullback, the analyst sees ₹1,420–₹1,440 zone as a crucial resistance area, aligned with prior breakdown levels. Above which, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,480–₹1,520 levels. Mahindra & Mahindra Current Market Price: ₹2,981 HCL Tech has undergone a sharp decline from the ₹1,700 zone, with the downtrend marked by consistent lower highs and sustained pressure through February, says the analyst from SAMCO Securities.Mehra, however, believes that over the past few sessions the stock has stabilised and formed a rounding base near ₹1,300–₹1,320 levels; but cautions that a close below ₹1,280 could weaken the setup.In case of a pullback, the analyst sees ₹1,420–₹1,440 zone as a crucial resistance area, aligned with prior breakdown levels. Above which, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,480–₹1,520 levels.Current Market Price: ₹2,981

M&M has been trending lower over the past few weeks, with the stock gradually slipping after failing to sustain above the ₹3,600–₹3,650 zone. The decline has been steady, with each recovery failing to hold, indicating that strength on rallies is not sustaining, says Mehra. "The stock trades below all its key moving averages, and the Supertrend near ₹3,290 remains firmly placed above current levels, acting as a barrier," explains the analyst. Having said that, Mehra highlights that follow-through on declines has been limited, with the stock showing signs of stabilising, and ₹2,930–₹2,950 zone tested multiple times. As a trading strategy, the analyst flags that ₹3,150–₹3,200 remains the immediate resistance zone on the upside, above which the stock can jump to ₹3,300. On the downside, a break below ₹2,900 may extend the decline toward ₹2,800. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. M&M has been trending lower over the past few weeks, with the stock gradually slipping after failing to sustain above the ₹3,600–₹3,650 zone. The decline has been steady, with each recovery failing to hold, indicating that strength on rallies is not sustaining, says Mehra."The stock trades below all its key moving averages, and the Supertrend near ₹3,290 remains firmly placed above current levels, acting as a barrier," explains the analyst.Having said that, Mehra highlights that follow-through on declines has been limited, with the stock showing signs of stabilising, and ₹2,930–₹2,950 zone tested multiple times.As a trading strategy, the analyst flags that ₹3,150–₹3,200 remains the immediate resistance zone on the upside, above which the stock can jump to ₹3,300. On the downside, a break below ₹2,900 may extend the decline toward ₹2,800.