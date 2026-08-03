Bharti Airtel Q1 preview: Analysts see 15% revenue growth; ARPU may rise 2%

Bharti Airtel Q1 results preview: Bharti Airtel will continue to gain market share in Q1FY27, supported by higher customer stickiness and favourable market conditions, said analysts.

According to an exchange filing by Bharti Airtel , the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on August 4 (Tuesday) to declare the financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27).

For Q1FY27, brokerages anticipate Bharti Airtel to report healthy revenue and profit growth , driven by steady subscriber additions, improving ARPU and a resilient Africa business. As per estimates, the company's revenue could grow by around 15 per cent, while profit may increase in the range of 26 to 45 per cent. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), a metric that tells how much revenue a telecom company earns per customer, is projected to rise by up to 2 per cent in the June quarter.

Key monitorables include the management commentary on vertical performance, ARPU trends, tariff hikes on existing plans, and subscriber additions. Airtel Q1 results expectations: Centrum Broking According to Centrum Broking, Bharti Airtel is expected to add 5 million subscribers Q-o-Q to 378 million, with ARPU growing by 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹261 per month (industry leading ARPU), led by ongoing migration of subscribers from 2G-to-4G and a higher number of days in the quarter. The company is expected to report around 3.2 per cent sequential and 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth at ₹5,71,740 million. Ebitda could grow by 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,27,174 million, while Ebitda margin is expected to improve by 95 bps on an annualised basis to 57.2 per cent.

Check Q1 Results Today The telecom giant's Q1 PAT is likely to come in at ₹86,386 million, up 45.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Airtel Q1 results expectations: Axis Securities Axis Securities expects revenue to grow by 15.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹56,934 crore, led by growth in subscriber additions and the Africa business. Ebit margin is likely to expand by 45 bps Y-o-Y to 31.5 per cent. Sequentially, it may fall by 69 bps on account of higher operating costs, mainly towards data centre investment and network expansion. PAT, as per Axis Securities, may rise by 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,389 crore.

Meanwhile, Vivekanand Subbaraman, lead analyst for telecom, Ambit Capital, said that Q1 is likely to be a quiet affair for Airtel’s mobile segment, with price stability translating to around 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q ARPU growth. Also, market focus is pivoting to its FY27 capex outlook & strategic corporate actions. Notably, Airtel is increasing capex into high-return ancillary services and accelerating monetisation of its digital portfolio. "Further, Airtel has seen several recent corporate actions like fundraises in its data center subsidiary, NXTRA, and stake purchase in Airtel Africa. Airtel also plans on increasing its shareholding in Indus Towers and capitalizing its NBFC, Airtel Money. These are other key monitorables for investors," he said.