Airtel Q2 preview: Analysts see double-digit revenue growth; ARPU in focus

Airtel Q2 results preview: Telecom major Telecom major Bharti Airtel is expected to report double-digit revenue growth in the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27). According to brokerages' estimates, the Gurugram-based firm could post a Y-o-Y growth of 14-15 per cent in its topline, driven by steady performance across its businesses. PAT is projected to rise in the range of 20 to 30 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis in the quarter.

Airtel's Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric that tells how effectively a telecom company turns its user base into revenue, is expected to improve marginally to ₹268-269 in the quarter under review.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Key monitorables include outlook on business verticals and ARPU, subscriber additions, and the pace of 5G rollout. Airtel Q2 results expectations Kotak Institutional Equities Kotak Institutional Equities expects Bharti Airtel to report a 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net sales to ₹59,750.2 crore. Ebitda is estimated to rise 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹34,154 crore. The company's profit after tax (PAT) is projected to increase 28.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,725.1 crore in Q2FY27. The brokerage expects 2.5 million wireless net additions (excluding M2M) during the quarter. It also sees average revenue per user (ARPU) improving to ₹268, compared with ₹264 in the previous quarter, partly aided by an additional day in the quarter.

Axis Direct Axis Direct expects Bharti Airtel's revenue to grow 15.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹60,061 crore, driven by subscriber additions and growth in its Africa business. Ebit margin is expected to expand by 133 bps Y-o-Y to 32.7 per cent. Sequentially, Ebit is likely to remain flat due to higher operating costs, primarily related to data centre investments and network expansion. Airtel's PAT is projected to rise 19.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,618 crore in the September quarter of FY27. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) According to MOFSL, Bharti Airtel's revenue growth will be driven by robust performance in its Homes, Enterprise, Airtel Africa and Indus Towers businesses.

The brokerage expects Ebitda to increase 15.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹34,200 crore, supported by growth in the Enterprise, India wireless and Africa businesses. PAT is projected to rise 30.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,880 crore in the reporting quarter. MOFSL expects India wireless revenue and reported Ebitda to grow around 3 per cent sequentially, aided by an additional day in the quarter, the partial impact of recent tariff plan revisions and steady subscriber additions. The brokerage estimates wireless ARPU at ₹269, up 2 per cent sequentially. It also expects 3 million paying wireless net additions and 4 million 4G/5G net additions during the quarter.