Bharti Airtel shares jump 5% as Sunil Mittal eyes 51% stake in telco

Bharti Airtel surged nearly 5 per cent in Thursday’s trade, touching an intraday high of ₹1,876.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), despite the telecom company reported a 34 per cent Y-o-Y fall in consolidated net profit for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26). Shares ofsurged nearly 5 per cent in Thursday’s trade, touching an intraday high of ₹1,876.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), despite the telecom company reported a 34 per cent Y-o-Y fall in consolidated net profit for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

As of 1:15 PM, Airtel shares were trading 4.6 per cent higher at ₹1,871. The rally was supported by strong trading activity, with around 13 million shares changing hands on the NSE, compared with 9.8 million shares in the previous session, data showed.

Airtel shares outperformed the broader market in today's trade, with the benchmark Nifty 50 trading lower by 1.3 per cent at the time.

Despite today's gains, Airtel shares have underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index so far in 2026. The stock has declined 11 per cent in the period, compared with a 9.3 per cent fall in the Nifty 50. In one year, Airtel shares have remained flat, while the benchmark index has slipped nearly 4 per cent. Airtel concall Meanwhile, Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, during Bharti Airtel's Q4 earnings concall, said that he wishes to Bharti Telecom holding 51 per cent stake in the Gurugram-headquartered telco. Bharti Telecom currently holds 40.5 per cent stake in Airtel.

“If you really asked me, my own wish is that in the next decade, as I kind of come to a point where I hand over the reins to the next generation, as shareholders, Bharti Telecom should get back to a controlling shareholding of 51 per cent, or just over 50 per cent. So that's 10 per cent more to go, and for a company of this magnitude and size, that is not a small task,” Mittal said while addressing questions from analysts. Sunil Mittal also said that he plans to hand over the reigns to the next generation in 10 years. This comes a day after telecom major approved the reappointment of Mittal as chairman of the board for a further term of five years until September 30, 2031.

The company's management said that it is confident of growth in Africa markets and sees a long-term opportunity due to low telecom density in the region. Additionally, it is witnessing traction in the cloud segment, and is in talks with new clients. The management also highlighted that the West Asia war has impacted its business on multiple fronts. Meanwhile, Mittal added that he expects some buybacks in the next few years. Airtel Q4 results For the March 2026 quarter, Bharti Airtel posted a 33.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹7,325 crore due to one-time provisions related to statutory and tax liabilities. The firm had earned a profit of Airtel had posted a profit of ₹12,476 crore in the March 2025 quarter due to a one-time gain in the period.

The company, however, posted a 38.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net income to ₹7,245 crore in the reporting quarter. The company said that it annual revenue for the first time crossed ₹2 trillion, driven by 3.2 per cent customer growth to 66.5 crore, coupled with an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) in India. Airtel dividend 2026 The board of Airtel considered and recommended a final dividend of ₹24 per fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹5 each; and ₹6 per partly paid-up equity share of face value ₹5 each (paid-up value ₹1.25 per share), on which call money remains unpaid. The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value ₹5 each.