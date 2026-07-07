Bharti Airtel tests 200-DMA; this brokerage expects 10% upside in stock

Bharti Airtel stock has generated a breakout above the last 4 months consolidation range of ₹1,740 - ₹1,930 signaling continuation of the up move, says Bajaj Broking.At current levels, the brokerage believes the stock offers fresh entry opportunity for the next leg of the up move."The stock has reclaimed its crucial 52-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicating strengthening of structure from a medium- to long-term perspective that makes us believe it would continue its northbound journey in the coming months," explains Bajaj Broking in its report.Further, the brokerage highlights that a key technical observation on the weekly chart is that the stock price-wise recently rebounded taking support at the value area of ₹1,700 - ₹1,750 being the confluence of the 61.8 per cent retracement of the previous up move from ₹1,559 to ₹2,174 and the previous major breakout area of April 2025.Analysts at Bajaj Broking reckon that time-wise the stock has already taken 8 months to retrace just 61.8 per cent of its previous 9-month rally from ₹1,559 to ₹2,174."A shallow retracement and a rebound from a key support area highlight strength and continuation of the primary up trend," noted the brokerage.Going ahead, Bajaj Broking expect Bharti Airtel stock to head towards ₹2,125 levels over the coming months being the measuring implication of the last 4-month range breakout from ₹1,740 - ₹1,930."The weekly 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in an uptrend and is sustaining above its 9-period average thus validates positive bias in the stock," the report stated.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.