Bharti Airtel tests 200-DMA; this brokerage expects 10% upside in stock

Bharti Airtel stock today hit the 200-day moving average for the first-time since February 25, 2026. The stock on Tuesday rose 1.6 per cent intra-day deals to a high of ₹1,956 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while the 200-DMA stood at ₹1,951 levels. The stock has rallied around 5.5 per cent in the last five trading sessions, and gained roughly 4 per cent thus far in July. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined over 8 per cent. At 2:10 PM on Tuesday, the stock traded with a gain of 0.4 per cent at ₹1,934 levels on the NSE, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.1 per cent at 24,462. However, the recent price especially on the Bharti Airtel weekly chart has made technical analyst at Bajaj Broking turn bullish on the stock. Bajaj Broking in its report titled 'High Conviction MTF Pick' dated July 7 has recommended a 'BUY' rating on Bharti Airtel, with an anticipated target price of ₹2,125. The target implies a potential upside of around 9.9 per cent from current levels.
Here's why Bajaj Broking is bullish on Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel stock has generated a breakout above the last 4 months consolidation range of ₹1,740 - ₹1,930 signaling continuation of the up move, says Bajaj Broking. At current levels, the brokerage believes the stock offers fresh entry opportunity for the next leg of the up move. "The stock has reclaimed its crucial 52-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicating strengthening of structure from a medium- to long-term perspective that makes us believe it would continue its northbound journey in the coming months," explains Bajaj Broking in its report. ALSO READ | HDFC Bank up 5% in two days on Q1 biz update; chart hints at further gains Further, the brokerage highlights that a key technical observation on the weekly chart is that the stock price-wise recently rebounded taking support at the value area of ₹1,700 - ₹1,750 being the confluence of the 61.8 per cent retracement of the previous up move from ₹1,559 to ₹2,174 and the previous major breakout area of April 2025. Analysts at Bajaj Broking reckon that time-wise the stock has already taken 8 months to retrace just 61.8 per cent of its previous 9-month rally from ₹1,559 to ₹2,174. "A shallow retracement and a rebound from a key support area highlight strength and continuation of the primary up trend," noted the brokerage. ALSO READ: TCS Q1 preview | Swiggy Share in focus | Nifty IT index up 3% Going ahead, Bajaj Broking expect Bharti Airtel stock to head towards ₹2,125 levels over the coming months being the measuring implication of the last 4-month range breakout from ₹1,740 - ₹1,930. "The weekly 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in an uptrend and is sustaining above its 9-period average thus validates positive bias in the stock," the report stated. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.