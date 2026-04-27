BHEL, SAIL hit multi-year highs, gain up to 39% in 1-mth; more upside left?

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities have pegged an upside target of ₹393 per share on BHEL; whereas Axis Securities expects SAIL to rally toward ₹200-mark.

BHEL, SAIL stocks hit multi-year highs in Monday's trading session. (Photo: Reuters)