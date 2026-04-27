BHEL, SAIL hit multi-year highs, gain up to 39% in 1-mth; more upside left?

BHEL, SAIL share price
Share prices of public sector undertaking (PSU) companies Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
(BHEL) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) hit their respective multi-year highs, rallying up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade.
Among individual stocks, BHEL surged 5 per cent to ₹353.95 in intra-day trade. In the past month, the stock price of the company has surged 39 per cent. The stock is now seen inching toward it's all-time high of ₹390 touched on November 7, 2007. SAIL's share price
rallied 4 per cent to ₹184.80 in intra-day deals. In the past one month, the market price of the state-owned steel manufacturer has soared 26 per cent. The stock now quotes at its highest level since January 2011, when it touched ₹189.50 during the month. It had hit an all-time high of ₹292.50 on December 13, 2007.
What’s driving BHEL, SAIL?
Institutional investors increased their holding in BHEL and SAIL during the January-March 2026 quarter.
According to March 2026 quarter shareholding pattern filed by BHEL, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) holding in the company increased to 7.2 per cent from 6.3 per cent at the end of December 2025 quarter. Domestic institutional investors' (DIIs) stake in the company rose to 23.98 per cent from 19.7 per cent in the previous quarter. However, retail individual investors' holding in BHEL declined to 9.3 per cent from 9.54 per cent.
Meanwhile, FIIs increased their stake in SAIL for the fifth straight quarter. In the March 2026 quarter, FIIs increased their stake in SAIL by 0.5 percentage points to 5 per cent from 4.5 per cent at the end of December 2025 quarter. FIIs held 3.8 per cent in the September 2025 quarter, 3.7 per cent in the June 2025 quarter, 3.2 per cent in the March 2025 quarter and 2.6 per cent in the December 2024 quarter, data shows.
Meanwhile, individual retail shareholders' holding continuously declined from 16.6 per cent in December 2024 quarter to 11.6 per cent at the end of the March 2026 quarter. CHECK Q4 Results Today
Brokerage sees more upside in BHEL, SAIL
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities reiterated a 'Buy' rating on BHEL with a revised target price of ₹393 per share. Analysts at the brokerage firm believe that the order book has not yet peaked, given an 18/14GW pipeline along with improving non-thermal visibility. With the commissioning of 8.9/10GW of legacy projects, a pickup in both execution and margin is certain.
Moreover, analysts reckon that permission to import from China, a change in product mix in non-thermal orders (HVDC, naval guns, nuclear), and indigenization of supercritical and op-lev would propel margins to mid-teens over the next two–three years.
Easing of working capital stress is also likely considering large customer advances and the commissioning of legacy projects. The stock is trading at 27x FY28E EPS (consensus) at a Q4FY26E EBITDA margin of 11 per cent (consensus).
The brokerage firm anticipates a beat on margins, making it worthy of an earnings upgrade and re-rating as revenues compound 20 per cent over FY25–28E while EBITDA margin expands from 4.4 per cent to 11.2 per cent in base case and RoE improves to at least 15 per cent by FY28E (versus 25–30 per cent over the 2008–12 cycle).
“These factors call for a premium in our view; accordingly, we value the stock at a P/E of 32x (up from 30x), yielding a revised target price of ₹393 (₹345 earlier); reiterate ‘BUY’,” the brokerage firm said.
Meanwhile, India steel spreads improved sharply in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), supported by stronger demand, the imposition of import duties, and a rise in raw material prices.
SAIL’s outlook remains positive, supported by strong steel demand and price recovery, driving profitability, while advancing its large-scale capacity expansion program, according to analysts.
On the weekly chart, SAIL delivered a decisive breakout above multiple resistance zones near the ₹172 levels, supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling the continuation of the medium-term uptrend, a technical analyst at Axis Securities said.
The stock continues to form a higher high–higher low structure and is holding above its upward-sloping trendline, reinforcing a sustained positive bias. The price is firmly positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs, with all key averages trending higher in sync with price action, confirming a robust bullish structure. The weekly RSI has given a crossover above its reference line, generating a buy signal, analyst said.
The above analysis indicates an upside toward ₹194- ₹199 levels with the holding period is 3 to 4 weeks. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.