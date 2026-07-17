BHEL hits all-time high; zooms 86% from April low on FPI buying, strong Q1

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) share price movement

Share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited ( BHEL ) extended its up move, hitting a new high at ₹445.40, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on strong June 2026 quarter earnings (Q1FY27) and robust order book position. The stock price of the public sector undertaking (PSU) company quoted higher for the third straight day, soaring 10 per cent during the period. It surpassed the previous high of ₹424.85 touched on May 29, 2026.

The market price of BHEL bounced back 86 per cent from its April low of ₹239.25 on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) buying.

FPIs increases stake in BHEL to 2.3 percentage points to 9.5% in June quarter FPIs increased their holding in BHEL for the third straight quarter. According to the June 2026 shareholding pattern filed by BHEL FPIs hiked their stake in the company by 2.3 percentage points to 9.5 per cent in the June quarter. They held a 7.2 per cent stake at the end of the March 2026 quarter, data shows. FPIs' holding in BHEL at the end of the December 2025 quarter stood at 6.3 per cent and 6.2 per cent at the end of the September 2025 quarter, data shows.

BHEL – strong Q1 results BHEL reported a robust Q1FY27 performance, with revenue increasing 40.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹7,697.7 crore, against ₹5,486.9 crore in Q1FY26, driven by healthy execution in the Power segment. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved to ₹503.9 crore from a loss of ₹537.1 crore in Q1FY26, with EBITDA margin expanding to 6.6 per cent from -9.8 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹381.9 crore. BHEL’s order inflows remained robust at ₹26,745 crore during Q1FY27, led by Power (₹22,625 crore), Industry (₹1,767 crore) and Exports (₹2,353 crore), driven by marquee thermal, export and diversified business orders. Consequently, the order book reached a record ₹2.60 trillion, up 27 per cent YoY, providing strong long-term revenue visibility.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies of its kind in India engaged in the design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services with over 180 product offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of the core sectors of the economy. It operates largely in India in the Power (75 per cent revenue mix) and Industrial (25 per cent) sectors. According to analysts, the stock is well placed to gain from the need for building base load thermal coupled with strong revenue visibility in the medium term. BHEL in its FY26 annual report said that the company’s order book is also moving beyond conventional thermal, with diversified and growth businesses such as transmission, rail transportation, coal gasification, defence, industrial products and international business contributing about 29 per cent of FY26 order inflow, and having a similar share in the outstanding order book carried forward into FY27.

Brokerages view on BHEL BHEL delivered a robust operational turnaround, supported by healthy execution, sharp improvement in profitability and strong order momentum during the quarter. The record order book of ₹2.60 lakh crore (+27 per cent YoY) provides strong multi-year revenue visibility, underpinned by a diversified backlog across thermal, transmission (₹14,000 crore), nuclear (~₹12,000 crore), defence (₹7,000 crore) and other non-thermal businesses, ICICI Securities said in a note. The brokerage firm expects FY27 order inflows of ~₹70,000 crore, driven by sustained ordering across these segments, which should further strengthen the order book and support long term revenue growth. Sustained execution, margin expansion and timely conversion of the order pipeline remain key monitorables.