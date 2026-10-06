BHEL share price rallies 5%, hits new high; what's driving PSU stock?

In the past six months, the market price of BHEL outperformed by surging 82 per cent, as compared to a 2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

At 10:06 AM, BHEL quoted 4.6 per cent higher at ₹447.40, against a 0.40 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 7.74 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

BHEL is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacture, construction and testing of a wide range of products and services for power plants, transmission systems, transportation works, renewable energy units, oil and gas facilities, and defence services. The company has 15 manufacturing facilities and two repair units.

As per the Ministry of Power, an annual addition of 8GW–10GW would be required in the country until FY32. Ind-Ra, thus, expects BHEL to majorly execute thermal power projects at a faster pace. During FY26, BHEL synchronised around 8.9GW in capacity (FY25: 8.1 GW; FY24: 7.6GW.

There has been a demand revival in thermal power sector, driven by an anticipated power demand-supply mismatch and base load demand of thermal power over the foreseeable future. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) believes India would continue to be dependent on thermal power for meeting much of the increasing power demand, as thermal power accounted for 251GW of the total installed capacity of 549GW, as of July 2026.

Brokerages view on BHEL

BHEL informed stock exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on October 14, 2026 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for and up to the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, BHEL's turnaround is gaining momentum, with Q1FY27 revenue rising 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹7,698 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) turned positive at ₹735 crore and profit after tax at ₹382 crore, reflecting the benefits of higher execution and improved project profitability.

Analysts at ICICI Securities believe margins are at the beginning of a structural upcycle, driven by operating leverage as execution accelerates on the ₹2.6 trillion order book, a richer mix of higher-margin businesses such as spares & services, nuclear, defence, transmission and exports, improved project execution and milestone billing leading to lower cost overruns, better fixed-cost absorption with higher manufacturing utilisation, and stronger cash generation reducing working capital costs.