Bihar planning market debut of transmission firm BSPTCL: State energy secy

The Bihar government is preparing to list its power transmission company on the stock market in a move aimed at enhancing public participation in the state's growth, a senior official said.

In a video interview with PTI, Bihar Energy Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said, "We are planning to list our transmission company on the stock exchange and have issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) to onboard merchant bankers." Bihar State Power Transmission Company Ltd (BSPTCL) is set to become the first state-owned transmission utility to go public, with the listing proposed on the NSE.

Singh noted that the size of the issue will be determined after the merchant bankers are appointed. "Once they are onboard, they will guide us through the IPO process and assess how much capital can be raised from the market," he said.

Explaining the rationale, Singh described listing as a natural step for a profitable business. "Our transmission company has been consistently profitable for over a decade. We want the public to also share in this growth journey," he added. The funds raised from the IPO will be used to strengthen Bihar's transmission infrastructure to meet future power demand. BSPTCL has outlined an ambitious expansion plan worth Rs 16,194 crore to enhance network capacity, improve intra-state transmission corridors, and handle increasing power loads. The plan also includes upgrading substations and high-voltage transmission lines to reduce losses, improve grid reliability, and support the integration of new generation capacity, including from renewable energy sources.

According to Singh, Bihar recorded a peak power demand of around 8,800 MW last year, which is expected to rise to about 9,500 MW this year. By 2030, peak demand is projected to cross the 13,000 MW mark, driven by growth in commercial and industrial establishments. While Singh did not specify a timeline for BSPTCL's listing, he indicated that the government may also consider listing its power distribution companies -- North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL) -- in the future. "We will begin with the transmission company. Once its revenue stream stabilises, we may consider listing the discoms in the next two years," he said.