Bikaji Foods shares may gain 46%, says Motilal Oswal on expansion plans

The brokerage said the company is well positioned to benefit from accelerating demand for branded snacks, changing consumer preferences and increasing traction in modern trade and ecommerce channels.

Following an interaction with the company's management, Motilal Oswal said Bikaji is driving growth through expansion into new categories such as western snacks, cookies and frozen foods, supported by distribution gains across both urban and rural markets.

The brokerage expects the company to deliver industry-leading growth, projecting revenue, Ebitda and profit after tax (excluding production-linked incentive benefits) to grow at compound annual rates of 15 per cent, 29 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively, between financial year 2025 (FY25) and financial year 2028 (FY28). Bikaji is also pursuing growth through strategic acquisitions and joint ventures under its "House of Brands" strategy. Recent initiatives include investments in The Hazelnut Factory, Ariba Foods and Bhujialalji, as well as a 50:50 joint venture with Nepal’s Chaudhary Group to localise production and expand its total addressable market. The company’s total production capacity stands at about 325,320 metric tonnes, with current utilisation at around 46-48 per cent. Motilal Oswal expects utilisation to rise to about 70 per cent over the next three to four years.

The brokerage added that Bikaji continues to leverage its strong positioning in bhujia, particularly in Rajasthan and Assam, while tailoring its product portfolio to regional preferences in other markets. Motilal Oswal expects gross margins to remain around 34 per cent, with operating margins likely to improve to about 14 per cent, excluding production-linked incentive benefits, by FY28. Key risks include geographical concentration due to the company’s heavy reliance on core markets and the potential entry of new competitors in Rajasthan, the brokerage said. Bikaji Foods reported a 116 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹62.17 crore in Q3, as compared to ₹28.74 crore a year ago. However, sequentially, the net profit slipped 22 per cent from ₹79.77 crore in Q2FY26. Its revenue from operations rose 10.7 per cent to ₹790 crore, as compared to ₹713.5 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).