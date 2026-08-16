Buzzing :

Muthoot FinCorp Q1Weekly Economy WrapFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationWhatsApp Pay GrowthScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / News / Biocon and PB Fintech top MFs' SMID 'buy' list in July, shows data

Biocon and PB Fintech top MFs' SMID 'buy' list in July, shows data

MF holding grows over 100x in Diamond Power Infrastructure

Mutual Funds, stock market trading, equity fund
premium
Representative Image
Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 10:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Pharmaceutical firm Biocon emerged as the biggest mutual fund (MF) buy among small- and midcap stocks in July, as fund managers picked up a significant chunk of the 5.64 per cent stake sold by Viatris-owned Mylan through block deals last month. The net MF-buying stood at ₹3,300 crore. 
The sector has been among the best-performing market segments in recent months with Nifty Pharma registering nearly a 20 per cent rise in 2026-27 (FY27) (as of July end). Biocon has gained 18 per cent in the same period. 
PB Fintech, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Swiggy Sterlite Technologies, Lenskart Solutions, 360ONE WAM and Meesho were among the small and midcap stocks that witnessed the highest MF buying. 
In the case of Diamond Power Infrastructure, the total number of shares held by MFs surged 105x in July as fund managers deployed ₹1,300 crore into the ₹22,000 crore market capitalisation stock. The stock has gained 167 per cent so far in calendar year 2026. The company has been benefitting from the expansion of data centres and the broader transmission capex cycle. 
Adani Enterprises led the overall MF-’buy’ list, with fund managers deploying ₹4,660 crore in the stock in July. The buying came alongside the company’s ₹15,000-crore qualified institutional placement. 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt push, LIC mega deal take OFS fundraising to new high in 2026

Premium

Street signs: To friends at a discount, NSE rolls out shorter SLB contracts

Premium

Brokerages bullish on Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare post good Q1

West Asia developments, Fed minutes to shape bullion's next move: Analysts

Mcap of 5 most valued firms erodes by ₹1 trn, TCS takes biggest hit

Topics :Mutual FundBioconNifty Pharma

First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

Next Story