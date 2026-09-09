Biocon share price rises 3% after block deal, Pertuzumab deal in Brazil

Biocon share price: Biocon Ltd shares surged 3 per cent to hit a high of ₹403.95 in early trade on Wednesday following a block deal.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, around 16.6 million shares changed hands on the BSE in a single pre-market block trade. Details of the buyers and sellers were not immediately known.

However, media reports suggested that Active Pine offered up to 16.6 million shares, representing a 1 per cent stake in the Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw-led company. The floor price for the transaction was ₹385 per share.

As of 10 AM, Biocon shares were outperforming the market, trading 1.5 per cent higher at ₹398.25. As per BSE data, the stock reported a spurt in volume of more than 82.34 times.

In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 0.78 per cent lower. Brazil deal in focus Meanwhile, the biopharmaceutical major has announced the signing of partnership agreement with Bahiafarma and Bionovis for Pertuzumab in Brazil, marking an important milestone in advancing production and commercialisation of the HER2-positive breast cancer therapy under the country’s Productive Development Partnership (PDP) programme. The consortium of Biocon, Bahiafarma and Bionovis received 100 per cent allocation under Brazil's 10-year PDP programme for Pertuzumab. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Biocon stock: Analyst view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research), Prithvi Finmart, said that Biocon stock price is currently in a corrective phase and is trading around ₹400 after declining nearly 10 per cent from its recent swing high of ₹447. On the technical front, the stock is trading near its 200-EMA, placed around ₹398, which is an immediate support. The previous swing low of July at ₹395 also coincides with this level, making the ₹395 - ₹400 zone a crucial support area. Biocon will receive milestone payments and a share of revenues generated from the Brazil PDP opportunity over a 10-year period.

On the upside, ₹420 is an immediate hurdle, while ₹430 is a key resistance on the weekly chart. If the stock holds the ₹395 - ₹400 support zone, we expect a bounce towards ₹430, followed by ₹450 levels. A sustained break below ₹395, could weaken the setup. Biocon: Management commentary by 51.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹135 crore as lower balance sheet leverage reduced interest expenses by 23 per cent. The firm reported 10 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenue from operations at ₹4,336. Ebitda stood at ₹846 crore, up 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y, with the Ebitda margin remaining stable at 19.5 per cent. Biocon's Q1FY27 PAT increased by 51.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹135 crore as lower balance sheet leverage reduced interest expenses by 23 per cent. The firm reported 10 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenue from operations at ₹4,336. Ebitda stood at ₹846 crore, up 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y, with the Ebitda margin remaining stable at 19.5 per cent.