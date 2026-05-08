Biocon shares gain 3% despite 57% drop in Q4 profit; dividend announced

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at ₹4,516.6 crore as against ₹4,417 crore in the year-ago period.

Post Q4 results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that Biocon reported revenue and PAT in line, while Ebitda exceeded estimate.

Ebitda fell 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,020 crore versus, while Ebitda margin contracted 180 bps to 22.6 per cet. The gross margin (GM) expanded by 190 bps Y-o-Y to 66.5 per cent in the reporting quarter. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon's executive chairperson, said that the company delivered margin expansion along with 13 per cent YoY growth in operating revenue, excluding the one-time impact of generic lenalidomide sales last year.

For the entire FY26, the biopharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit came in at ₹368.8 crore, down from ₹1,429.4 crore in FY25. The consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹16,927 crore in the fiscal as against ₹15,261.7 crore in the preceding year.