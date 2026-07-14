Biocon surges 6%, nears 52-week high after block deals; Mylan likely seller

Biocon share price movement

Shares of Biocon surged 6 per cent to ₹434 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day deals after a huge block deal was executed at the counter.

According to NSE data, as many as 45.98 million equity shares representing 2.82 per cent total equity of Biocon changed hands via block deal in the pre-open session. The deal worth ₹1,839.34 crore was executed at an average price of ₹400 per share. Meanwhile, on the BSE, as many as 46.54 million equity shares changed hands. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

At 09:32 AM, Biocon was quoted 5.4 per cent higher at ₹433.35, as compared to 0.38 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The stock price of the pharmaceutical company was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹440.40 touched on May 26, 2026. Mylan likely seller in block deal According to Reuters, Mylan, which is a part of a Viatris, had plans s to sell up to 5.64 per cent stake in Biocon, worth up to ₹3,481 crore. The floor price for the deal was to be ₹378.50, a 7.8 per cent discount to Monday closing price, reports suggested.

As on June 29, 2026, Mylan Inc held 91.96 million equity shares or 5.64 per cent stake in Biocon, the shareholding pattern data shows. Biocon overview, outlook Biocon is a global biopharmaceutical company driven by its purpose to provide affordable, life-changing medicines to patients worldwide. Biocon addresses some of the world’s most pressing healthcare challenges across chronic and non-communicable diseases by offering both biosimilars and generics at scale across geographies. Through this diversified portfolio, Biocon focuses on areas of high unmet need, spanning key therapy areas including diabetes, oncology, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, immunology, ophthalmology, and bone health.

The company has pioneered several industry firsts that helped shape the global biosimilars landscape. To date, the company commercialized 12 biosimilar products and 30+ generic formulations globally. It has a robust research and development pipeline of 20+ biosimilar assets, as well as GLP-1 peptides and other complex generics. Biocon in the Q4 earnings conference call said that the biosimilars business enters the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) on a strong footing with a broader portfolio, expanding global footprint and improving profitability, positioning it well for the next phase of growth. “With the integration complete, the major investment phase behind us and the balance sheet significantly strengthened, we have entered the next phase of our journey,” the management said.