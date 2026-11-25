Piramal Pharma share price movement

Piramal Pharma's share price slipped 7 per cent to ₹220.50 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume in an otherwise firm market after nearly 100 million shares changed hands at the counter, exchange data shows.

At 09:15 AM, around 100.18 million equity shares (7.52 per cent of Piramal Pharma's total equity) changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.

Meanwhile, till 11:02 AM on Wednesday, a combined 122.86 million shares representing 9.23 per cent of the company's total equity, changed hands on the BSE (106.94 million) and NSE (15.92 million), data shows. Piramal Pharma quoted 4.4 per cent lower at ₹226.50, compared to a 2.33 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

The stock price of Piramal Pharma hit a record high of ₹253.85 on November 16, 2026. In the past month, it outperformed by soaring 19 per cent, against a 13 per cent rally in the Nifty Pharma index . Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock gained 33 per cent, compared to a 27 per cent surge in the pharma index. US private equity firm Carlyle sells stake in Piramal Pharma According to media reports, US private equity firm Carlyle (via affiliate CA Alchemy Investments) monetized part of its stake in Piramal Pharma via the block deal route on November 25.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates As of September 30, 2026, CA Alchemy Investments held a 17.93 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma, shareholding pattern data shows. Brokerages view on Piramal Pharma Piramal Pharma delivered an all-round beat to analysts' estimates, with strong growth across Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Hospital Generics. The company increased its FY27 sales growth guidance from low-to mid-teens to 19-20 per cent, despite the setback from discontinuing the Bayer distribution agreement. CDMO growth is led by on-patent and differentiated services. Analysts at Jefferies view that the near-term earnings profile remains encouraging, driven by strong growth in CDMO. The brokerage firm maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on Piramal Pharma with a price target of ₹270.