Block deal impact: RHI Magnesita gains 8%; transaction valued at ₹826 cr

RHI Magnesita’s share price gained nearly 8 per cent on Tuesday following a block deal in the scrip. As per data available on NSE, a total of 2.29 crore shares changed hands at ₹360 per share, with the transaction valued at ₹825.88 crore. The deal was executed in the morning block deal session at the price of ₹360 compared with the previous close of ₹368, marking a 2.17 per cent discount.At 09:56 AM, RHI Magnesita was up 3.83 per cent at ₹382.10, compared to a 0.16 per cent gain in the Nifty 50. In intraday trading, RHI Magnesita gained 7.8 per cent at ₹397.85.RHI Magnesita has gained 1.91 per cent over the past week, 2.81 per cent in the last month, but the stock has fallen 15.12 per cent year-to-date, and 18.97 per cent over the past year.Sudeep Shah, vice president, technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities noted that the stock remains in a downtrend, forming a consistent lower low–lower high pattern. The 50-week EMA has acted as a dynamic resistance since March 2025, with the stock failing to sustain decisive closes above this level on multiple occasions.He added that the stock recently witnessed a gap-up open followed by a pullback and failed to sustain at higher levels, resulting in the formation of a bearish candle. On the momentum front, the MACD line continues to remain below the zero line on the weekly chart, reflecting a bearish bias.“The ₹425–₹430 zone is likely to act as an immediate resistance, and the bearish bias is expected to persist as long as the stock trades below this zone. On the downside, immediate support is placed in the ₹360–₹355 zone. A decisive breach below this support could lead to a further extension of weakness in the stock,” Shah added.Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that the stock continues to trade below its long-term and medium-term moving averages across multiple timeframes, exhibiting positional weakness. “We advise traders and investors to wait for a reversal pattern backed by significant volume before accumulating the stock for the medium or long term,” he said.

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