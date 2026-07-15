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Block deals, QIPs drove mutual funds' equity investments in June

Adani Enterprises, JSW Infra attract highest MF investments

QIPs, Trading
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Among the top 10 most bought stocks by mutual funds in June, Adani Enterprises, JSW Infrastructure, ACME Solar Holdings and NHPC were involved in major capital-market transactions during the month.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 10:46 PM IST
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A sizeable portion of mutual funds’ (MFs’) equity purchases in June was channelled into block deals, qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and offer-for-sale transactions as fund houses used these to build sizeable positions efficiently. 
Among the top 10 most bought stocks by mutual funds in June, Adani Enterprises, JSW Infrastructure, ACME Solar Holdings and NHPC were involved in major capital-market transactions during the month. Lenskart Solutions and Adani Energy Solutions also featured in the top 15 most bought stocks in June. The top 10 buys also included Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Meesho, Coal India and Eternal. The top 10 stocks together garnered ₹32,000 crore net inflows from MFs in June. 
On the sell side, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, SBI, Larsen & Toubro and BSE emerged as the biggest reductions in MF portfolios in June. They pulled out ₹7,500 crore from the five stocks. 
 
   

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Topics :Mutual FundStock Marketequity marketInstitutional investors

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 10:45 PM IST

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