Block deals worth ₹10,300 cr in a day lift August tally to 14-month high

With several large block deals worth ₹10,300 crore on Wednesday, block-window sales in August so far surged to ₹30,957 crore — the highest since June 2025. Earlier in 2026, June recorded ₹29,981 crore worth block deals, and May saw ₹27,090 crore. In July, the same stood at ₹7,006 crore.

Wednesday’s deals spanned scrips such as Avenue Supermarts, Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures, PhysicsWallah, Rubicon Research, Welspun Corp, and Viyash Scientific.

In pharmaceutical formulations maker Rubicon Research, majority shareholder General Atlantic Singapore sold an over 8.4 per cent stake worth ₹2,300 crore, with HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund emerging as the top buyers. The stock rose over 6 per cent on Wednesday.