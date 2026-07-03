BLS E-Services jumps 8% to hit 52-week high on ₹157 cr Atyati acquisition

BLS E-Services shares surged nearly 8 per cent on Friday to hit a new 52-week high after the company announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Atyati Technologies. The stock opened higher at ₹253.80 and climbed to an intraday high and 52-week high of ₹279.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 2:45 PM, the stock was holding on to its gains, trading 7.2 per cent higher at ₹279.90. Around 7 million shares of the company changed hands, according to NSE data. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was up 0.40 per cent.

BLS E-Services shares have surged 34 per cent in 2026 so far versus a 7 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

Today's buying activity was buoyed by an announcement that the company has acquired Atyati Technologies, an AI-powered banking technology company, providing digital solutions to banks and financial institutions, for ₹ 157 crore in an all-cash transaction. ALSO READ: Nifty Pharma rallies 2%; Laurus, Ipca, Aurobindo, Torrent hit record highs Atyati serves more than 35 banks and financial institutions through a network of over 25,900 Customer Service Points (CSPs) covering approximately 100,000 villages across India. BLS E-Services said that the acquisition strengthens its position as a technology-led financial services platform by adding Atyati's advanced banking technology capabilities, expanding its CSP network, and enhancing its ability to provide AI-driven banking and financial inclusion solutions to banks and customers nationwide.