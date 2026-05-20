BLS International shares rally 9% after Q4 results; dividend declared

Shares of BLS International Services surged 9.5 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday, defying the broader market weakness, as investors cheered the company’s strong March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) performance. The rally was also accompanied by robust trading volumes.

The stock opened with a gap-up of 3.4 per cent at ₹271 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended gains to touch an intraday high of ₹286.95.

As of 11:40 AM, BLS International shares were trading firmly in the green, up 6 per cent at ₹277.

READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty below 23,600 The stock also witnessed a sharp spike in trading activity, with about 22 million shares changing hands, compare with the previous session’s total volume of 2.5 million shares, according to NSE data.

The counter emerged as the top gainer on the Nifty Smallcap 100 index , where it is a constituent, reflecting broad-based buying interest during the session. On the BSE, BLS International shares were trading 6.3 per cent higher at ₹278.50 with spurt in volume by more than 11.86 times. For the January to March quarter of FY2026 (Q4FY26), BLS International Services has reported 28.7 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹186.9 crore. The company had earned a profit of ₹145.2 crore in the same quarter of the FY25. The PAT margin stood at 22.9 per cent in the reporting three-month period, up from 21 per cent in the year ago period.

READ | Ashish Kacholia-backed Safari Industries up 5% on Q4; should you buy? The company's revenue from operations in the quarter under review grew by 17.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹814.6 crore, versus ₹692.8 crore reported in the March 2025 quarter. Ebitda in Q4FY26 increased by 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹203.9 crore as against ₹174.1 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda margin, however, remained flat at 25 per cent. For the entire fiscal year 2026, the company reported a profit of ₹723.8 crore as compared to ₹539.6 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 34.1 per cent. Its full year revenue grew by 36.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,998.2 crore as compared to ₹2,193.3 crore in the preceding fiscal year.