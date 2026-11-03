BLS Polymers IPO investors gain 65% as shares make strong debut on bourses

BLS Polymers share price today: made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, delivering listing gains of over 65 per cent to the IPO investors. BLS Polymers shares made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, delivering listing gains of over 65 per cent to the IPO investors.

The shares listed at ₹248 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of ₹98 or 65.3 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹150.

On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹244.10, up ₹94 or 62.66 per cent against the issue price.

The counter extended its listing gains to trade at ₹258.60 on the BSE around 10:10 AM, up 72.4 per cent from the IPO price and 6 per cent above its listing price.

BLS Polymers IPO details The company had fixed the price band at ₹142-150 per share for its initial public offering. The issue was subscribed 9.60 times on the first day of bidding. At the end of the bidding, BLS Polymers IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.7 crore equity shares, was booked 241.22 times, driven by strong demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs). The ₹255 crore IPO received bids for 2,87,05,58,600 equity shares, worth Rs 43,058.25 crore, against 1,19,00,000 shares on offer, as per the NSE data. BLS Polymers, which operates in the specialty chemicals industry, commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1,605.07 crore.