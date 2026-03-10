BNP Paribas sees up to 83% upside in Eternal, Swiggy; says buy the dip

BNP Paribas bullish on Eternal, Swiggy shares

Analysts at BNP Paribas predict up to 83 per cent upside in shares of Analysts at BNP Paribas predict up to 83 per cent upside in shares of Eternal and Swiggy following the steep correction in stock prices. The stocks, the brokerage said, are offering an “attractive buying opportunity”.

The brokerage said that while investors are concerned about a “China-style valuation derating” and “AI-led disintermediation of food delivery platforms”, it believes the concerns seem stretched and may not as much affect the two quick commerce platforms as feared.

ALSO READ: IndiGo, SpiceJet shares rally up to 8% on easing oil prices BNP Paribas, thus, reiterated an “Outperform” rating on both companies, with a target price of ₹420 for Eternal and ₹490 for Swiggy. This implies a potential upside of about 83 per cent and 62.5 per cent, respectively, from Monday’s closing price.

Why are Swiggy, Eternal shares falling? According to BNP Paribas, channel checks suggest that investors are wary of the possibility of AI disintermediating food delivery platforms, along with the emergence of new competitors that could erode the current duopoly in India’s food delivery market. Eternal shares have plunged 17.4 per cent year-to-date in calendar year 2026, while Swiggy shares are down 22 per cent. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index has slipped around 8 per cent in CY26. From their 52-week high levels, Eternal share price has dropped 37.7 per cent and Swiggy share price has corrected 36.2 per cent.

However, the brokerage argues that both concerns are being exaggerated. This is because BNP Paribas thinks the structural advantages of the two platforms, including scale, delivery infrastructure and consumer data, remain difficult to replicate. ALSO READ: ABB India gains 4% on ₹620 cr investment plan; stock up 19% so far in CY26 The companies’ strong market positions and long-term growth opportunities, in their view, justify a more constructive outlook. AI disruption concerns may be overstated One of the biggest fears weighing on food delivery stocks, BNP Paribas said, was the possibility of AI assistants bypassing delivery apps altogether. The concern is that consumers might instruct an AI agent to place an order, reducing platforms like Eternal and Swiggy to a back-end logistics provider and weakening their pricing power and advertising revenue streams.

BNP Paribas, however, believes this scenario is unlikely to materialise in India as the nature of food ordering in India makes such disruption difficult. “We believe the concern misreads how Indians order food. Unlike in developed markets, food ordering in India, for most consumers, is an experience rather than a chore,” the brokerage noted. Indians, it said, order food after browsing menus, checking restaurant ratings, comparing cuisines, reviewing delivery times and looking at dish photographs. These steps are part of the overall experience. “We anticipate there will be a very small proportion of consumers who might use AI to order and even then, the fulfilment will be done by the platforms,” it said.

BNP Paribas, thus, expects platforms like Eternal and Swiggy to remain central to the ecosystem because they control the logistics networks required to fulfil orders. Their extensive delivery fleets, relationships with restaurants and years of consumer data create a competitive advantage that cannot easily be replicated, it said. “We see economics, efficiency and scale as the key elements of the platforms’ moat. Swiggy and Eternal also offer memberships to ringfence the customer. Price conscious Indian consumers do compare the prices between the two apps; so, we see a limited role of AI in terms of pricing disruption,” BNP said.

ALSO READ: Gold, silver ETFs gain up to 4% as precious metals rise amid weak dollar Notably, both companies are actively integrating AI into their own platforms. Swiggy has already enabled ordering through AI assistants across its services, while Eternal has partnered with OpenAI to introduce AI-driven features across its consumer and merchant platforms. Competition fears also exaggerated Another major concern among investors is the possibility of new entrants disrupting the market, similar to what was seen in China’s food delivery industry where intense competition led to sharp valuation declines for market leaders like JD.com and Meituan. BNP Paribas, however, believes the structure of the Indian market makes such disruption less likely.

“India has transitioned to a two-player market after multiple rounds of consolidation in the industry. India has seen exits of large players such as Uber Eats, FoodPanda, and Amazon Food, and we believe, operating economics rather than capital constraints was the reason behind these exits,” the brokerage highlighted. Food delivery platforms, it said, operate on relatively thin margins despite their scale, leaving little room for aggressive pricing strategies by new competitors. BNP Paribas highlighted that Zomato (Eternal’s food delivery business) broke even when it reached to a scale of 0.6 billion annual orders in FY23, while stating that economics for Swiggy is much worse.

“There is a meaningful gap in the profitability between the top two players and any new player that might enter the market will have a significant disadvantage when it comes to the cost structure, due to the difference in economies of scale,” the brokerage said. ALSO READ: Tejas Networks jumps 9% after 3-day fall; what's behind the rally? Hinting at Rapido, it added that any new entrant should expect incumbents to react aggressively once they start to capture significant consumer interest. Going ahead, it expects Zomato to make ₹21-22 in Ebitda per order at a scale of 0.9 billion orders in FY26, at an adjusted Ebitda margin of 5 per cent. It expects Swiggy to carry 0.7 billion orders in FY26 with Ebitda per order estimated at ₹14.