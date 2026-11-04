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Bombay Coated & Special Steels may list at 10% premium, signals grey market

The issue, which opened for subscription on October 29 and closed on November 2, received a strong response from investors. It was subscribed 63.89 times overall.

Bombay Coated & Special Steels may list at 10% premium, signals grey market
Bombay Coated & Special Steels may list at 10% premium, signals grey market
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 12:40 PM IST
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Shares of Bombay Coated & Special Steels are expected to make a positive debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday, November 5, with the grey market premium (GMP) indicating a potential listing gain of around 10 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
 
The IPO’s GMP stood at ₹8.50 as of 12:02 am on November 4. At the upper price band of ₹82 per share, this translates into an estimated listing price of ₹90.50, implying a premium of 10.37 per cent. However, grey market trends are unofficial indicators and do not guarantee the actual listing price.
 
The ₹183.06-crore public issue was entirely a fresh issue of 2.23 crore shares. It was offered in a price band of ₹78-82 per share, with a lot size of 182 shares. Retail investors were required to invest a minimum of ₹14,924 at the upper end of the price band.
 
The issue, which opened for subscription on October 29 and closed on November 2, received a strong response from investors. It was subscribed 63.89 times overall, according to the subscription data. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 166.44 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment, excluding anchor investors, received 37.32 times subscription. The retail portion was subscribed 35.46 times.
 
The shares are scheduled to list on both the BSE and NSE on November 5. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors was the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies acted as the registrar.
 
At the upper price band of ₹82, the company is valued at 16.9 times its FY26 price-to-earnings ratio and 9.8 times its FY26 enterprise value to EBITDA. Its post-issue market capitalisation is estimated at around ₹515.2 crore.
 
Anand Rathi said the IPO’s valuation appeared reasonable against selected listed peers. BMW Industries, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries and Shiv Aum Steels trade at price-to-earnings multiples of 15 times, 31 times and 98.5 times, respectively, according to the brokerage’s assessment.
 
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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 12:40 PM IST

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