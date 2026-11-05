Bombay Coated & Special Steels shares list at 12% premium over IPO price

Shares of Bombay Coated & Special Steels made a positive debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday, November 5

On BSE, the shares listed at a 12.2 per cent premium at ₹92.02. On NSE, the shares listed at a premium of 10.98 per cent to ₹91

The IPO’s GMP stood at ₹8.50, indicating that at the upper price band of ₹82 per share, a listing price of ₹90.50, implying a premium of 10.37 per cent.

The ₹183.06-crore public issue was entirely a fresh issue of 2.23 crore shares. It was offered in a price band of ₹78-82 per share, with a lot size of 182 shares. Retail investors were required to invest a minimum of ₹14,924 at the upper end of the price band.