Bombay Dyeing zooms 18% on launching ultra-luxury THREE ICC project

The buying on the counter came after Bombay Realty announced the launch of THREE ICC, an ultra-luxury residential tower at Island City Center in Dadar, marking a significant addition to one of Mumbai’s most distinctive integrated residential developments.

The project builds on the success of One ICC and Two ICC, further expanding Island City Center as a premium gated community. Designed for a new generation of homebuyers, THREE ICC aims to offer more than just residences, focusing on space, privacy, wellness, connectivity and long-term value in the heart of the city. The development carries an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹6,500 crore, highlighting its scale and importance in Mumbai’s luxury housing segment.

Commenting on the launch, Jehangir Wadia, vice chairman of Bombay Dyeing, emphasised the group’s long-term vision. He said the company’s legacy has been rooted in creating developments that offer permanence, integrity, and generational value rather than short-term gains.

He added that Island City Center represents an opportunity to redefine luxury living in central Mumbai by creating a thoughtfully planned ecosystem that combines openness, privacy, and wellbeing. According to him, the THREE ICC reflects evolving homebuyer aspirations, with increasing demand for larger living spaces, a better balance in daily life, and a stronger sense of belonging within the city.

Located in Dadar, known for its connectivity and cultural significance, the project offers what the company describes as a rare mix of expansive residences, curated landscapes, and long-term value.