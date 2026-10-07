Bond yields rise to 7.27%, rupee declines as RBI hikes rates by 25 bps

RBI MPC decision impact: The Indian The Indian bond market reacted negatively to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome (MPC) on Wednesday as yields spiked to 7.27 per cent. The RBI, along expected lines, announced its first rate hike in nearly four years of 25 bps to 5.5 per cent amid growing inflation pressures.

The yield on India's 10-year bonds jumped 5 basis points to 7.27 per cent after the decision and was up 8 bps compared to Tuesday's close of 7.19 per cent, according to data on Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee also declined following the RBI's policy announcement. Currently, the domestic unit was down 11 paise to 96.54 a dollar against its last close of 96.43.

According to analysts, the hawkish RBI commentary has dampened the currency market sentiment. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 400 pts from day's low; Nifty reclaims 22,700; Nifty PSU Bank rises 1% Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS said that a fully priced hike normally produces a yield that falls on the announcement, because the uncertainty is removed. The 10-year did the opposite, and that tells you the market read the statement as "more hawkish than the move". Varoon Naidu, Co-Founder at Capital Stack, said that the bond market has already done a fair amount of tightening. From here, yields will be driven less by today’s 25 bps and more by where the market sees the terminal repo rate and how aggressively the RBI continues to manage liquidity, he opined. "The inflation path puts the December quarter at 6 per cent, which the bond market has translated into a cycle longer than the two hikes it had priced. And calibrated tightening with a liquidity surplus near ₹10 trillion means the RBI will drain, and draining is bearish for the front end as well as the long end," he said.

RBI says 'rate cuts off the table' Apart from raising rates, the central bank also suggested further rate hikes by changing ‌its stance from "neutral" to "calibrated tightening". However, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the extent and timing of any more increases would be contingent on actual inflation and growth outcomes. The RBI ​expects inflation at 5.2 per cent, a small increase over its earlier forecast of 5 per cent. Core inflation is ‌seen at 4.4 per cent from 4.3 per cent earlier. The six-member rate panel voted unanimously in favour of the rate hike. A Business Standard poll had also projected a rate hike of 25 bps by the central bank.