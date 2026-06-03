Borosil Renewables up 10% on 5-year CVD extension on Malaysia solar glass

Borosil Renewables shares spiked 9.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹549.9 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company welcomed the Ministry of Finance's recommendation for continued imposition of definitive countervailing duty (CVD) on imports of solar glass — textured tempered glass—from Malaysia, for a period of five years.

At 1:32 PM, Borosil Renewables’ share price pared some gains, but was trading 8.6 per cent higher at ₹544.55 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.69 per cent at 74,131.79.

“The company is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue) has recommended continued imposition of definitive countervailing duty (CVD) on the imports of solar glass (Textured Tempered Glass) from Malaysia, for a period of five years from the date of publication of the notification issued by the Central Government vide Notification No. 02/2026-Customs (CVD) dated June 2, 2026,” the filing read.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The company said the measure addresses damage caused by dumped and subsidised imports, and will not only protect domestic manufacturers but also accelerate investments in the expansion of local production, driving growth across India's solar glass industry. Borosil Renewables is the world's largest solar glass manufacturer and a part of the Borosil Group — a six-decade-old conglomerate engaged in the manufacturing of consumer ware, scientific, and laboratory glass and glassware. The company's manufacturing facility is spread over more than 100 acres at Bharuch, Gujarat, with a solar glass production and processing capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day (TPD) — equivalent to approximately 6.5 GW per annum. Borosil Renewables has also acquired Interfloat Corporation, Europe's largest manufacturer of solar glass, taking its combined solar glass capacity to 1,350 TPD. The company is targeting a further expansion to approximately 1,950 TPD — equivalent to approximately 12.5 GW per annum — by 2026, which is currently under implementation, according to its website.