Bosch gains on strong Q1 show as brokerages upgrade earnings estimates

The stock of the second-largest auto component company by market capitalisation, Bosch, hit its all-time high last week. The company posted a strong show in the June quarter (Q1FY27) and outperformed most of its top listed peers across parameters in the quarter. Given the outperformance and outlook, brokerages have revised their FY27 earnings estimates upwards by 3-11 per cent. The positive Q1 show and earnings outlook led to a 17.7 per cent rally in the stock price over the past month to ₹48,640 per share. At the current price, the stock is trading at 40 times its FY28 earnings estimates. This is at a premium to Samvardhana Motherson and at a discount to Bharat Forge and Sona BLW Precision Forgings.