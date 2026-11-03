Bosch jumps 5%, hits new high on bonus, stock split plan; up 76% since Apr

Bosch share price movement

Bosch’s share price hit a new high of ₹50,470.05, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals after the company announced its plan to consider a bonus and stock split.

The stock price of the auto parts & equipment company surpassed its previous high of ₹49,629.50 touched on September 1, 2026. Since April, it zoomed 76 per cent from a level of ₹28,650.05 on March 30, 2026.

At 11:32 AM, Bosch quoted 4 per cent higher at ₹49,790, compared to a 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Bosch board to consider bonus, stock split

Bosch on Monday, November 2, 2026, after market hours announced that the board of directors of the company, at their meeting scheduled on November 6, 2026, will consider, additionally the proposal of sub-division of existing equity shares having face value of ₹10 each, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules framed there under) and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

Bosch further announced that the board shall also consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules framed there under), and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. Earlier, on September 28, 2026, Bosch informed that the meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 6, 2026, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2026. Rationale behind stock split A stock split is when a company divides its existing shares into multiple shares, reducing the price per share while keeping your total investment value unchanged. A stock split increases a company's shares, which lowers the price per share while ensuring the total market cap or investment value remains unchanged.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE In general, a stock split helps boost participation among retail investors, signals growth confidence and improves liquidity via higher volume and narrower bid-ask spreads. The rationale behind a stock split is to enhance the liquidity of the company's equity shares and encourage participation from small investors by making the equity shares more attractive to invest in. ICICI Securities view on Bosch’s Q2 results For the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), analysts at ICICI Securities expect Bosch’s revenue to grow 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven by the consolidation of the RBIC acquisition (₹1,250 crore for Q2), healthy growth outperformance in the automotive segment, and recovery in the non-mobility segment off a low base.