Bosch share price soars 18% so far in August; hits new high in weak market

Bosch share price movement

Bosch share price hit a new high of ₹48,450 gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise subdued market on expectations of a healthy business outlook. The BSE Sensex was down 0.44 per cent at 77,385 as of 01:24 PM.

Thus far in August 2026, the stock price of the auto parts & equipment company outperformed the market by soaring 18 per cent. In comparison, the Sensex was down 0.90 per cent in the same period.

The company expects the automotive industry to grow 8 per cent in the September quarter, aided by festive demand, stronger rural cash flows, and infrastructure spending.

What’s driving Bosch stock price? As an integral part of the global Bosch Group, Bosch plays a pivotal role in driving innovation, advancing engineering excellence and delivering integrated technology solutions across sectors. India is home to the Bosch Group’s largest development center outside Germany, offering end-to-end capabilities across software, electronics, and mechanical engineering domains. The company operates in the manufacturing and trading business in the Mobility sector, which constitutes around 89.4 per cent of total sales in 2025-26. Business beyond Mobility, comprising consumer goods (power tools), energy & building technology (fire safety), and industrial technology, had a share of 10.6 per cent.

Aligned with Bosch’s sustainability commitments, the division continued to accelerate the transition toward improved internal combustion engine technologies, near zero emission technology with hydrogen engine and electrification initiatives. Looking ahead, the division expects the growth momentum to continue, supported by strong economic fundamentals and anticipated growth in the automotive industry and the upcoming implementation of commercial vehicle Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) regulations, and the acquisition of key original equipment manufacturer (OEM) businesses, positioning power solution for sustained growth in the coming years, Bosch said in its FY26 annual report. Looking ahead, the management remains confident in the long-term prospects of Bosch. India’s growth potential, evolving regulatory landscape, technology led opportunities, and the company’s strong portfolio provide a solid platform for the next phase of progress.

Bosch reported a healthy operational performance in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27). Total operating income for the quarter came in at ₹5,842 crore (up 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY)). Mobility business grew 25.7 per cent YoY while Beyond Mobility business sector grew 29 per cent on YoY basis. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for Q1FY27 came in at ₹821 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 14.1 per cent (flat QoQ). Resultant profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter came in at ₹705 crore (down 37 per cent YoY, impacted by lower other income and exceptional gains in base quarter).

The growth in the Mobility business sector can be attributed to increased sales in the 2W segment (owing to higher sales of exhaust gas sensors following ramp up for OBD-2 norms) & power solutions, ICICI Securities said in a note. Brokerages view on Bosch Bosch delivered a strong performance across the board in Q1FY27, which beat the estimates. Strong revenue growth (+22 per cent), coupled with lower-than-expected expenses, led to EBITDA margin expansion of 60bp year-on-year (YoY) to 14 per cent, which beat estimate (12.2 per cent). This led to a beat in earnings, with PAT growing 1.3 per cent YoY to ₹700 crore (vs estimated ₹530 crore), analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said in the Q1 result update.