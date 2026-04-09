Bosch shares outperform markets with 4% gain on strategic acquisition news

Automotive supplier Bosch was outperforming in an otherwise weak market on Thursday after the company announced the acquisition of Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited through a cash deal and the issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis.

Acquisition of Bosch Chassis Systems India

Bosch has informed the exchnages that its board has approved the acquisition of Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited (RBIC) from existing shareholders Robert Bosch Investment Nederland B.V. (RBNI), Netherlands, and Robert Bosch LLC, USA, for a cash and non-cash consideration not exceeding ₹9,068.68 crore for a 100 per cent stake, as per the Share Purchase Agreement executed among the parties.

Upon acquisition, RBIC will become a wholly owned and material subsidiary of Bosch Limited, in line with Regulation 16(c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements).

“This development positions Bosch Limited with a more comprehensive mobility portfolio, enabling it to better cater to the evolving demands of India’s automotive sector. The transaction will strengthen Bosch Limited’s capabilities, enabling it to further invest in critical domains like safety and braking, in addition to its strong footprint in power solutions,” said the company. Commenting on the development, Guruprasad Mudlapur, president of the Bosch Group in India and managing director of Bosch, said, "Adding Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, with a future-fit vehicle motion solutions business, demonstrates our organisational belief in enhancing the company’s growth trajectory through portfolio diversification. This transaction further solidifies our leadership presence within mobility, enabling us to leverage our strengths and deliver solutions backed by local research and development and local manufacturing.