BPCL, HPCL, IOC: OMCs gain up to 3% after crude oil slips below $100/bbl

Oil marketing companies’ stocks advanced as much as 3.4 per cent in trade on Wednesday after crude oil prices fell below $100 per barrel.

According to a report by The New York Times (NYT), the proposal was conveyed to Tehran through intermediaries from Pakistan, which has also offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

“Hope is returning to the market with indications of de-escalation in the conflict. Remarks from US President Donald Trump and from the Iranian regime indicate that the conflict might end soon. Particularly, the reiteration from Iran that “non-hostile ships can transit the Strait of Hormuz” is good news that will mitigate India’s energy concerns. These positive geopolitical developments have reflected in a sharp decline in Brent crude to around $98,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.

It remains unclear how widely the plan has been shared among Iranian officials or whether Tehran is likely to accept it as a basis for talks. There is also uncertainty over whether Israel, which has been conducting strikes on Iran alongside the US, is aligned with the proposal.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, acknowledged that diplomatic efforts are underway but stressed that military operations continue. She said that even as negotiations are explored, Operation Epic Fury is proceeding to meet objectives set by US President Donald Trump and the Pentagon.

“Post-war, we believe there could be reconstruction and further capex in the development of additional energy infrastructure, which would add to resilience. Meanwhile, tendering and pre-bid discussions have continued so far, even in the non-oil space. Comments by Aramco on sustaining capex are a relief from an ordering outlook perspective. Eventually, indications of peace can support re-rating in the near term,” JM Financial Institutional Securities noted. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.