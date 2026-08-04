Breakout stock: Brokerage expects up to 14% upside in Religare Enterprises

Bajaj Broking in its high-conviction stock pick, recommended a 'Buy' rating on Religare Enterprises stock, with projected upside of around 14 per cent in the next six months. The brokerage gave the 'Buy' based on technical parameters, flagging a key breakout on the weekly chart. Here's why Bajaj Broking is bullish on Religare Enterprises stock: Religare Enterprises Current Market Price: ₹260 Buy Range: ₹254-₹262 Target Price: ₹295 Upside Potential: 14%
Chart source: Bajaj Broking
Bajaj Broking highlights that the Religare stock registered a breakout above its long-term falling trendline drawn from the December 2024 high (₹320) and the July 2025 high (₹295), signalling a positive shift in the overall price structure. "The stock has sustained above the breakout level, indicating renewed buying interest and offering a favourable risk-reward opportunity," says the brokerage firm in its note. Further, the report flags that on the weekly chart, the stock surpassed the previous week's high while continuing to hold above its 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), reflecting strengthening bullish momentum and a positive medium-term trend. Analysts at Bajaj Broking also note that the momentum oscillators are favourably placed. "The key momentum indicators are also supportive, with the weekly 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) poised to cross above its 9-period moving average, suggesting an improvement in buying strength," the brokerage explains. Going ahead, analysts expect the Religare stock to extend its up move towards the ₹295 level, which coincides with the 80 per cent retracement of the previous decline from ₹320 to ₹199.65. The overall technical structure remains constructive as long as the stock sustains above the breakout zone, the report added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.