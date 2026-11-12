Breakout stock: CDSL gains 4%, up 30% from 52-week low; more upside ahead?

CDSL share price: Shares of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) extended their gains for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, amid sustained buying interest in capital market stocks.

The stock opened higher at ₹1,416 and advanced further to hit an intraday high of ₹1,461, gaining around 4 per cent on the NSE.

As of 1 PM, CDSL shares were trading close to the day's high at ₹1,452.20, up 3.2 per cent. Around 3.3 million shares had changed hands on the exchange.

With Thursday's gains, CDSL shares have rallied nearly 9 per cent over the past four trading sessions.

The stock was also among the top gainers on the Nifty Capital Market index, which was trading 1.2 per cent higher at the time. CDSL stock: Technical breakout

Meanwhile, IDBI Capital said that CDSL stock has witnessed a decisive breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the weekly chart, indicating a potential trend reversal and strengthening of the overall bullish price structure. On the weekly timeframe, the stock has moved above the upper trend line resistance of the symmetrical triangle, signaling a breakout from the prolonged consolidation phase and indicating the possibility of a fresh upward move. Additionally, the stock has crossed its short-term, medium-term and long-term moving averages, reflecting improving price strength and sustained buying interest across multiple timeframes. The stock has also witnessed a strong recovery from its 200-week SMA support zone near ₹1,159, highlighting significant buying interest at lower levels and establishing this level as an important longterm support.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE CDSL share price target "Overall, the technical setup remains positive, supported by the symmetrical triangle breakout, favorable moving average alignment and improving momentum. The stock is likely to maintain its bullish bias as long as it sustains above the breakout zone," IDBI Capital said. The brokerage has recommend accumulating the stock near current levels and in the ₹1,390–1,420 buying range, with a stop loss at ₹1,159. On the upside, the stock has the potential to achieve a first target of ₹1,658 and a second target of ₹1,910 over the next 6 –9 months. The target implies an upside of 36 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,407.

CDSL shares have remained largely flat in 2026 so far, while declined 13 per cent over the past year. However, the stock has rebounded nearly 30 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,116.30, touched on March 30, 2026. CDSL Q2FY27 results For the September quarter of FY27, CDSL reported a 24 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹173 crore. Its total income rose 22 per cent to ₹417 crore in the quarter. READ MORE The depository added around 75 lakh demat accounts in Q2, taking its assets under custody beyond ₹89 lakh crore. Following the results, HDFC Securities raised revenue estimates by 2-3 per cent, led by steady annual issuer, recovery in transaction, strong IPO, and online data revenue. It expects revenue/EPS CAGRs of 17/21 per cent over FY26–29E.