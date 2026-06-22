Breakout stock: Religare Enterprises can jump up to 13%, says Bajaj Broking

The above chart shows that the stock is currently holding above the said falling supply line. Analysts at the brokerage firm believe this signals a resumption of an up move and offers fresh entry opportunity for the next leg up.Additionally, analysts highlight that the stock is sustaining above its 52-week exponential moving average (EMA), signalling strength and continuation of the positive momentum.The report stated that the stock formed a strong base around the ₹200 mark last year, rebounding from that level on multiple occasions during that period..Bajaj Broking expects the stock to maintain a positive bias and head towards ₹295 levels in the coming months. The upside target coincides with the July 2025 high and the 80 per cent retracement of the entire previous decline from ₹320 to ₹196.Going ahead, analysts see strong support for the stock placed in the ₹240-₹235 zone, being the confluence of the 52-week EMA and the 38.2 per cent retracement of the recent pullback from ₹196 to ₹265 levels.Among the key momentum oscillators, Bajaj Broking notes that the weekly Moving Average Divergence-Convergence (MACD) is in a strong up trend sustaining above its 9-day period average and moving into positive territory. This indicator, the brokerage believes, supports the positive bias at the counter.As a trading strategy, the brokerage firm recommends buying the stock in the ₹255-₹263 zone, for a potential upside target of ₹295. This implies a potential gain of 13 per cent from current levels.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.