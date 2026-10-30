Breakout stocks: Adani Ports, Nykaa, Saregama on radar; analyst tells why

Breakout stocks by SBI Securities

Adani Ports has broken out above the downward-sloping trendline on the daily chart. The breakout is supported by a healthy rise in volumes over the last 3 trading sessions, says Sudeep Shah, Head-Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. The analyst flags that the Relative Strength (Index) has moved higher and settled above the 60-mark, indicating strong bullish momentum. The stock has also closed above the upper band of the Bollinger bands, a phenomenon often seen at the start of strong trends, Shah adds. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex stuck in range; Nifty India Defence down 2%; RIL falls ahead of Q2 result Adani Ports has broken out above the downward-sloping trendline on the daily chart. The breakout is supported by a healthy rise in volumes over the last 3 trading sessions, says Sudeep Shah, Head-Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.The analyst flags that the Relative Strength (Index) has moved higher and settled above the 60-mark, indicating strong bullish momentum. The stock has also closed above the upper band of the Bollinger bands, a phenomenon often seen at the start of strong trends, Shah adds.

"Additionally, the MACD line has crossed over the signal line and moved above the zero line, further reinforcing bullish bias," Shah explains. The analyst sees the ₹1,810-1,800 zone as an immediate support zone and expects the stock to extend its up move as long as it trades above that level. Nykaa Current Market Price: ₹350 Shah notes that Nykaa has been consolidating in the ₹350-311 range since early July 2026. He believes that the stock is on the verge of a breakout, as it trades around the upper-end of its consolidation range. Among the key momentum oscillators, the analyst flags that the RSI witnessed a horizontal trendline breakout, indicating a gradual buildup of momentum on the bullish side. "Nykaa staged a strong pullback of around 12.5 per cent in the last 4 trading sessions from its 100-day EMA and the DI+ has crossed over DI- in the ADX indicator, indicating that the bulls are trying to assert their dominance over the bears," Shah explains. Saregama India Current Market Price: ₹544 "Additionally, the MACD line has crossed over the signal line and moved above the zero line, further reinforcing bullish bias," Shah explains.The analyst sees the ₹1,810-1,800 zone as an immediate support zone and expects the stock to extend its up move as long as it trades above that level.Current Market Price: ₹350Shah notes that Nykaa has been consolidating in the ₹350-311 range since early July 2026. He believes that the stock is on the verge of a breakout, as it trades around the upper-end of its consolidation range.Among the key momentum oscillators, the analyst flags that the RSI witnessed a horizontal trendline breakout, indicating a gradual buildup of momentum on the bullish side."Nykaa staged a strong pullback of around 12.5 per cent in the last 4 trading sessions from its 100-day EMA and the DI+ has crossed over DI- in the ADX indicator, indicating that the bulls are trying to assert their dominance over the bears," Shah explains.Current Market Price: ₹544

Saregama India was consolidating in a ₹519-473 range since the start of September 2026. The stock gave a breakout from this range on October 28 (Wednesday), which was followed by a strong follow through move, highlights Shah. The analyst adds that the RSI which was also moving sideways during this period, gave a breakout and moved higher, indicating renewed bullish momentum. Additionally, the DI+ crossed over DI- in the ADX indicator, indicating that the bulls now have a firm grip over the bears in this counter. Going ahead, Shah sees the ₹515-510 zone as an immediate support zone, and expects the stock to trade favourably as long as it holds above that level. Saregama India was consolidating in a ₹519-473 range since the start of September 2026. The stock gave a breakout from this range on October 28 (Wednesday), which was followed by a strong follow through move, highlights Shah.The analyst adds that the RSI which was also moving sideways during this period, gave a breakout and moved higher, indicating renewed bullish momentum. Additionally, the DI+ crossed over DI- in the ADX indicator, indicating that the bulls now have a firm grip over the bears in this counter.