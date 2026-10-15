Breakout stocks: Bonanza picks Jindal Saw, BHEL, Allied Blenders

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza

Jindal Saw Ltd

Jindal Saw Limited demonstrates a decisive horizontal breakout extension above short-term base resistance on the daily chart, pushing to ₹297.10 (+4.96 per cent). Trading comfortably above its key 20/50/100/200 EMAs with expanding volume and a bullish RSI momentum crossover rising past 58.04, the setup confirms accelerated upside momentum toward ₹320.

Buy range: ₹297-298 | Stop loss: ₹285 | Target: ₹320

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

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Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited demonstrates a strong breakout from a multi-month descending trendline pattern on the daily chart, surging to ₹464 (+4.89 per cent). Trading well above its key moving average cluster with active volume expansion and an RSI momentum breakout surging past 65.26, the setup confirms accelerated upside momentum toward ₹500.