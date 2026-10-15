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Breakout stocks: Bonanza picks Jindal Saw, BHEL, Allied Blenders

Stocks to buy today: Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended three stocks: Jindal Saw, BHEL and Allied Blenders and Distillers.

Breakout stocks to buy
Breakout stocks: Bonanza picks Jindal Saw, BHEL, Allied Blenders
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 8:10 AM IST
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
 
Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza
 
Jindal Saw Ltd
 
Jindal Saw Limited demonstrates a decisive horizontal breakout extension above short-term base resistance on the daily chart, pushing to ₹297.10 (+4.96 per cent). Trading comfortably above its key 20/50/100/200 EMAs with expanding volume and a bullish RSI momentum crossover rising past 58.04, the setup confirms accelerated upside momentum toward ₹320.
 
Buy range: ₹297-298 | Stop loss: ₹285 | Target: ₹320
 
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

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Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited demonstrates a strong breakout from a multi-month descending trendline pattern on the daily chart, surging to ₹464 (+4.89 per cent). Trading well above its key moving average cluster with active volume expansion and an RSI momentum breakout surging past 65.26, the setup confirms accelerated upside momentum toward ₹500.  
 
Buy range: ₹460-465 | Stop loss: ₹440 | Target: ₹500
 
Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd
 
Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited demonstrates a strong bullish continuation breakout past a hightight flag/pennant pattern on the daily chart, advancing to ₹743.45 (+3.48 per cent). Holding firmly above its key 20/50/100/200 EMAs with expanding buying volume and a rising RSI entering strong momentum territory at 67.56, the setup confirms accelerated upside momentum toward ₹815.  
 
Buy range: ₹743-750 | Stop loss: 715 | Target: ₹815
 
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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 8:10 AM IST

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