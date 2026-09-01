Breakout stocks by Geojit: Jubilant Ingrevia, ASK Automotive, KPR Mill

Jubilant Ingrevia (LTP: ₹675)

View: Buy

Target: ₹770

Stop loss: ₹620

Another encouraging aspect is the notable surge in volumes, marking a multi-month volume breakout. Such elevated participation near key support zones often indicates meaningful price recovery. The rising trendline, which has supported the stock through multiple corrective phases, continues to act as an important technical anchor.

With price positioned near a confluence of support levels, the risk-reward appears favorable from a positional trading perspective. A sustained hold above ₹620 is likely to strengthen the reversal case and could pave the way for a move towards the ₹770 zone, which represents a significant overhead resistance area. Traders may consider accumulating the stock with a strict stop loss at ₹620.