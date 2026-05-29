Breakout stocks: How to trade Ola, GMR Airports, Wockhardt? Analyst decodes

GMR Airports, Ola Electric and Wockhardt Pharma were among the notable breakout stocks in Friday's trading session, gaining up to 17 per cent on the NSE. Wockhardt Pharma was the biggest mover, as the stock soared 17 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹2,072. Whereas, Ola Electric surged over 9 per cent to a high of ₹42.88, and GMR Airports rallied 6.4 per cent to ₹104 levels. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was flat around 23,900 levels. Mayank Jain, market analyst at Share.Market by PhonePe decodes a likely trading outlook on these 3 breakout stocks.
Wockhardt Pharma
Mayank Jain believes that Wockhardt Pharma has entered a high-speed growth phase on the daily charts. He highlights the stock's 7.5 per cent surge in early morning trade on the back of huge volumes. "The stock jumped over 7.5 per cent at the start of the day, breaking past its historical hurdle levels. This strong move is backed by a major multi-month breakout above the ₹1,800–₹1,850 zone, along with huge trading volume in the morning session," explains Jain. The analyst says that the old resistance zone of ₹1,750–₹1,850 has now turned into a rock-solid support floor, and with the stock now trading in uncharted territory, it has a high chance of continuing its uptrend. However, Jain of Share.Market by PhonePe also cautions that there could be a temporary pullback to retest its support zone before moving higher.
Ola Electric Mobility
Ola Electric Mobility (OLAELEC) has finally broken out of its long multi-month downward trend. More importantly, the stock has crossed its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which sits around the ₹40 level says Jain. ALSO READ | Ola Electric hits 4-month high on huge volumes; stock up 102% from 52-week low The analyst reckons that if the stock manages to stay above ₹40, the long-term trend will officially change from bearish to bullish. However, he cautions that since the stock has been falling for a very long time, it may still face immediate selling pressure from investors looking to exit as the price moves up. Jain believes this conflict between buyers and sellers creates a wait-and-hold scenario to see if the price stabilizes, with immediate support placed near the ₹38–₹40 range.
GMR Airports
GMR Airports seems to have successfully broken above the tough ₹98–₹100 resistance zone that had capped its recent gains, notes the analyst from Share.Market. "This breakout is well-validated by healthy trading volumes, showing a renewed interest in the counter. The old resistance zone of ₹96–₹98 is now expected to act as a primary support floor in case of temporary pullbacks," says Jain. ALSO READ | GMR Airports gains 6% after Q4 turnaround; JM Financial keeps buy for 17% upside While the stock exhibits a stable chart pattern, the analyst reckons that market participants looking to trade this momentum may consider stepping in with a strict stop-loss (SL). "This caution (SL) is necessary as the stock approaches its 52-week high around the ₹110 level, where it is highly likely to encounter strong supply and profit-booking pressure," Jain adds. Note to Readers: The specific prices, trading volumes, and percentage gains referenced in this column are captured from the morning trading session on Friday, May 29, 2026. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.