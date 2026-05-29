Breakout stocks: How to trade Ola, GMR Airports, Wockhardt? Analyst decodes

Ola Electric Mobility

Mayank Jain believes that Wockhardt Pharma has entered a high-speed growth phase on the daily charts. He highlights the stock's 7.5 per cent surge in early morning trade on the back of huge volumes."The stock jumped over 7.5 per cent at the start of the day, breaking past its historical hurdle levels. This strong move is backed by a major multi-month breakout above the ₹1,800–₹1,850 zone, along with huge trading volume in the morning session," explains Jain.The analyst says that the old resistance zone of ₹1,750–₹1,850 has now turned into a rock-solid support floor, and with the stock now trading in uncharted territory, it has a high chance of continuing its uptrend.However, Jain of Share.Market by PhonePe also cautions that there could be a temporary pullback to retest its support zone before moving higher.