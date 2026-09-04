Ved Anil Gawker, technical research analyst at Almondz Financial Services flags that Motilal OFS has given a breakout from its long-standing consolidation range, with the price moving above the ₹1,000 resistance zone on the monthly chart. "The stock witnessed strong accumulation during the consolidation phase, while the recent breakout indicates renewed buying interest. The stock also trades comfortably above important moving averages, supporting the positive technical structure," explains Gawker. Further, the higher-high, higher-low formation over the broader timeframe, strengthens the bullish setup. The analyst expects the stock to move toward ₹1,150, with the bias likely to remain favourable above the breakout zone. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends gains, up 600 pts; Nifty tops 23,950; Nifty Capital rises 2% CRISIL Current Market Price: ₹4,815 Ved Anil Gawker, technical research analyst at Almondz Financial Services flags that Motilal OFS has given a breakout from its long-standing consolidation range, with the price moving above the ₹1,000 resistance zone on the monthly chart."The stock witnessed strong accumulation during the consolidation phase, while the recent breakout indicates renewed buying interest. The stock also trades comfortably above important moving averages, supporting the positive technical structure," explains Gawker.Further, the higher-high, higher-low formation over the broader timeframe, strengthens the bullish setup. The analyst expects the stock to move toward ₹1,150, with the bias likely to remain favourable above the breakout zone.Current Market Price: ₹4,815

Drumil Vithlani, senior technical research analyst at Tiny Epic highlights a clear horizontal resistance breakout near ₹4,865 on CRISIL's daily chart. The analyst expects the rally at the counter to continue owing to a favourable chart structure. "Supported by key moving averages, steady volume uptick, and an upward-sloping Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding firmly above 60, the structure indicates robust momentum for a continuation rally toward higher targets," explains Vithlani. The analyst suggests a stop loss at ₹4,670, and an anticipated target price of ₹5,250. ALSO READ: Can UltraTech's cables & wire foray charge up its shares? What analysts say City Union Bank Current Market Price: ₹242 Drumil Vithlani, senior technical research analyst at Tiny Epic highlights a clear horizontal resistance breakout near ₹4,865 on CRISIL's daily chart.The analyst expects the rally at the counter to continue owing to a favourable chart structure."Supported by key moving averages, steady volume uptick, and an upward-sloping Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding firmly above 60, the structure indicates robust momentum for a continuation rally toward higher targets," explains Vithlani.The analyst suggests a stop loss at ₹4,670, and an anticipated target price of ₹5,250.Current Market Price: ₹242

Gawker flags a breakout on CUB's weekly chart from the ₹225–₹230 resistance zone, backed by a strong bullish candle, indicating a potential continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The breakout is supported by healthy volume participation, while the stock is trading comfortably above the 20-week and 50-week Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), confirming a positive price structure and sustained buying interest, says the analyst. Gawker says that as long as the stock sustains above the ₹225–₹230 breakout zone on a weekly closing basis, it can potentially move toward ₹270 levels. Supreme Petrochem Current Market Price: ₹767 Vithlani has identified a symmetrical triangle breakout on Supreme Petrochem's daily chart. The analyst notes that the stock cleared the upper trendline resistance near ₹760. "The price action is well-supported by key short-term moving averages, accompanied by a strong volume expansion and an RSI crossing above 60, signalling sustained bullish momentum toward higher targets," explains the analyst. As a trading strategy, Vithlani expects a target price of ₹830 and recommends placing a stop loss at ₹725. ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: UltraTech, Cipla, Sterlite, Tata Power, OMCs & more Gawker flags a breakout on CUB's weekly chart from the ₹225–₹230 resistance zone, backed by a strong bullish candle, indicating a potential continuation of the prevailing uptrend.The breakout is supported by healthy volume participation, while the stock is trading comfortably above the 20-week and 50-week Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), confirming a positive price structure and sustained buying interest, says the analyst.Gawker says that as long as the stock sustains above the ₹225–₹230 breakout zone on a weekly closing basis, it can potentially move toward ₹270 levels.Current Market Price: ₹767Vithlani has identified a symmetrical triangle breakout on Supreme Petrochem's daily chart. The analyst notes that the stock cleared the upper trendline resistance near ₹760."The price action is well-supported by key short-term moving averages, accompanied by a strong volume expansion and an RSI crossing above 60, signalling sustained bullish momentum toward higher targets," explains the analyst.As a trading strategy, Vithlani expects a target price of ₹830 and recommends placing a stop loss at ₹725.

Technical analysts Drumil Vithlani and Ved Anil Gawker have identified 4 breakout stocks on charts based on various technical parameters. These stocks are Motilal Oswal Financial Services (Motilal OFS), CRISIL, Supreme Petrochem and City Union Bank (CUB).In stock markets, the technical term 'Breakout' is used when a particular stock or index breaks out from an existing trading range, where supports and resistance were placed.Here's a detailed analysis of each of the 4 stocks mentioned above by the technical analysts.Current Market Price: ₹1,024