Brent Crude hits $100/bbl after 3 months; Nifty Oil & Gas stocks then & now

Aegis Vopak Terminals and Chennai Petroleum Corporation are the other major movers - up 53.8 per cent and 41.9 per cent, respectively. Among others, Petronet LNG, Oil India, Castrol India and GAIL (India) advanced 2-4 per cent, shows data.On the flip side, ONGC stock has since slipped another 17 per cent to ₹236, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) dipped over 13 per cent to ₹350.Adani Total Gas, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Reliance Industries andIndraprastha Gas are down in the range of 4-6 per cent each.