Nifty outlook as Oil surpasses $100/barrel-mark

Brent crude price's march past the $100 a barrel-mark may have opened the doors for another 10 per cent correction in the Nifty50 index, believe analysts at ICICI Securities.

An analysis of historical episodes of a surge in crude oil prices showed that a sustained spike in Brent crude futures beyond the $100-mark triggers a negative correlation with the benchmark index, weighing on market sentiment.

"Crude oil price, at this juncture, is encapsulating the 'sum of all fears' arising out of the significant escalation of the conflict in the Gulf region. A sharp rise in crude oil above the $100 per barrel-mark would mean that markets are discounting severe oil supply disruption for a longer period of time," ICICI Securities said.

In such an environment, Nifty50 index could potentially drop by approximately 10 per cent from the pre-conflict-day level of 25,178. This implies a downside level of 22,660. On Monday, Brent crude futures leaped over 25 per cent intraday to hit a high of $116.7 per barrel-mark in the international markets, after major West Asia oil producers cut output amid closure of Strait of Hormuz (SoH) due to the Iran war. This is the first time since the Russia-Ukraine war (in 2022) that oil prices have topped the psychological mark of $100. By noon, oil prices were mildly off highs at $110/barrel. Notably, Gulf producers are cutting back on oil production as barrels are piling up due to the closure of the SoH, leading to a lack of storage space.

Over the weekend, Kuwait, the fifth-biggest producer in Opec, announced precautionary cuts to its oil production and refinery output, while Iraq, the second-biggest OPEC producer, has trimmed production from its three main southern oilfields by 70 per cent to 1.3 million barrels per day. READ | Oil price-sensitive stocks slide: airlines, tyres, paints under pressure The United Arab Emirates, the third-biggest producer in Opec, too, said it was "carefully managing offshore production levels to address storage requirements". Why rising crude oil prices halt Nifty rally? Rising crude oil prices negatively affect equity markets due to their broad impact on inflation, corporate profitability, and external balances.

For India, which imports nearly 80-85 per cent of its oil requirements – 50 per cent of which comes via the Strait of Hormuz -- a sharp rise in crude oil price leads to higher fuel costs, wider trade deficits, and pressure on economic growth. Oil tops $100/barrel: How much can Nifty fall? In the worst-case scenario, ICICI Securities said that the Nifty 50 could decline about 10 per cent from its pre-conflict level of around 25,178, while market valuations could compress with the index's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to around 18x, closer to post-pandemic lows. Currently, Nifty50's P/X stood at 21.4 x as of March 6, 2026.

"The earnings yield could rise to ~5.6 per cent (highest in the post-Covid era), while the relative spread of bond yield over earnings yield could dip to around 100bps; thereby, increasing the relative attractiveness of equities over bonds (assuming bond yields do not spike)," the brokerage said. Market-cap to GDP ratio (m-cap/GDP ratio) – widely known as the Buffett Indicator of valuation -- could drift closer to 110 per cent as the drawdown in mid and smallcap stocks could be higher, it said. READ | LNG supply fears hit gas stocks; GAIL, Petronet LNG, Gujarat Gas tumble 5% A Buffett Indicator above 100 per cent is still an indication of an "overvalued" market.

Impact of higher crude oil prices on Indian economy A sustained spike in crude, ICICI Securities noted, would have broader macroeconomic consequences. India's net oil import bill stood at around $122 billion in the previous financial year (FY250, equivalent to about 3.1 per cent of the GDP. A 10-per cent rise in crude oil prices could raise the import bill by about $12 billion or 0.3 per cent of GDP, potentially widening the current account deficit and putting pressure on the balance of payments. "Rising crude prices could also push up inflation because fuel components such as petrol, diesel and LPG have a higher weight in the consumer price index.