Britannia, HUL, M&M: UBS picks stocks to play the rural recovery theme

Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in the fast moving consumer goods space, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Eicher Motors in the auto sector, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and Shriram Finance in the non-bank finance companies (NBFC) segment have emerged as UBS' preferred picks to play the 'rural recovery' theme in India.

Rural households, wrote Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS in a recent note, are entering 2026-27 (FY27) after two relatively strong crop years, implying balance-sheets and savings are in better shape than in recent years.

ALSO READ: VB G RAM G scheme rules: Performance twist in state fund allocation In addition, a range of government support measures, UBS believes, could continue to underpin rural income.

“Large cash transfer schemes implemented by several states (around $20 billion), sustained welfare spending and continued public investment in rural infrastructure are likely to cushion demand. A further source of support is the VB-GRAM-G rural employment scheme, which came into effect on 1 July, replacing MGNREGA, and may provide an additional buffer to rural income,” Jain wrote, cautioning that since VB-GRAM-G has been operational for only a few weeks, it may be too early to assess its macroeconomic effectiveness. At the bourses, meanwhile, the performance of these stocks has been mixed this far in FY27. Both Britannia and HUL have underperformed the Nifty 50 during this period and gained up to 2 per cent, while the benchmark index has gained nearly 10 per cent, ACE Equity data shows.

Shriram Finance (up 28 per cent), Eicher Motors (up 22 per cent), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 19 per cent) and M&M (up 19 per cent) have outperformed this far in FY27, data shows. Key factors ALSO READ: Kharif sowing gap with last year narrows further during week ended July 24 Rural demand in India, UBS believes, is primarily driven by four key factors: farm income, wage income, government transfers and access to credit. The ongoing recovery in rural demand, it said in a recent note, appears broad-based and is corroborated by industry commentary across consumer staples, discretionary consumption and agriculture-linked sectors.

“Reflecting this strength, companies across sectors have raised their 2026-27 (FY27) volume growth guidance, citing robust demand trends in rural markets. Despite El Niño-related concerns, improved farm cash flows (from the previous two good monsoon years), government welfare transfers, GST-related benefits and strong credit growth likely enhanced rural household purchasing power and sustained consumption growth,” Jain said. Word of caution That said, despite the recent improvement in rural activity, UBS is less convinced that the current pace of growth can be sustained through FY27. Even then, UBS expects rural demand to remain more resilient than in previous episodes of monsoon-related stress, even as growth moderates from current levels.