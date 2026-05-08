Britannia dips 5% post Q4, warns of price hikes; analyst says sell on rise

Britannia Industries Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Britannia Industries reported a net profit of ₹678 crore, up 21.2 per cent from ₹560 crore in the year-ago period. The FMCG major's consolidated revenue increased by 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,719 crore in Q4FY26, as compared to ₹4,432 crore in Q4FY25.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 5.9 per cent to ₹853 crore from ₹805 crore. However, Ebitda margins contracted marginally to 18.1 per cent from 18.2 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.