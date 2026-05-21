British hedge fund Qube Research & Tech first to set up shop in GIFT SEZ

QRT is expected to launch a Category III fund, which allows undertaking sophisticated trading strategies. By registering in the international zone of GIFT-IFSC, QRT will be able to enjoy tax exemption on income from derivatives trading and benefits on securities transaction tax, said industry players. While some HFTs have set up office in GIFT City, they operate from the domestic tariff area (DTA), benefiting from refunds on stamp duty paid on share-broking transactions. Sources added that HFTs in the DTA register as stockbrokers and invest through their proprietary books.