Brokerage complaints fall despite surge in active stock market investors

In the old days, investor complaints largely centred around issues such as non-receipt of dividends, or documents not being delivered, said Virendra Jain, founder of investor association Midas Touch, which ran an investor helpline for many years, starting even before the global financial crisis of 2008. There were thousands of complaints then, which could be classified under fewer than a dozen categories, recalled Jain. While moving away from paper instruments may have helped eliminate certain issues, new ones could well emerge, he said.
“Technology has its own problems... That is inevitable,” he added.
Sebi has continued to make changes, such as facilitating investments through the unified payments interface (UPI) block mechanism to eliminate issues relating to investor funds. The mechanism allows investors to block funds in their own bank accounts instead of transferring capital for trading in the secondary market.