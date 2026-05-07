Brokerage complaints fall despite surge in active stock market investors

Brokerage complaints have slowed despite an exponential growth in new stock market investors. In fact, the number of complaints relative to the number of active investors has actually come down over the last decade, shows a Business Standard analysis of exchange data.

NSE data for FY26 show that there were a total of 15,770 complaints against brokerages. This works out to 340 complaints per million on a base of 45.7 million active clients. This is lower than the previous year, which recorded 400 complaints per million active clients. The latest numbers are also lower on a relative basis than a decade ago. There were 900 complaints per million active investors in FY16. The active client base at the time was 5.2 million and has since risen 784 per cent. Likewise, the BSE client base is up 998 per cent to 24 million during the same period. But complaints per million active clients have dropped from 506 in FY16 to 34 in FY25. The BSE data for FY26 are available as of December, which show 15 complaints per million active investors.