Brokerages bullish on Bajaj Finance despite margin and regulatory risks

BAF is enjoying strong loan growth, and operating efficiencies will help offset margin pressures. Improving asset quality and the associated decline in credit costs may lead to faster growth in profitability. The growth guidance and good Q2 performance may lead to higher earnings estimates. PAT could grow at nearly 30 per cent annually until FY28, with return on equity (RoE) guidance of 19-21 per cent in FY28.

The macroeconomic environment and regulatory changes could be a dampener. There may be asset quality pressures, given the erratic monsoon and high energy prices. There will be a negative impact on AUM growth and more pressure on NIMs if the RBI’s proposals on revolving credit are implemented as they stand. There would also be lower fee income given the proposed IRDAI regulations on insurance commissions. These would have a negative impact across the sector. But BAF is better placed than most to weather the situation.