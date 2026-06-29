Brokers hold out relief hope ahead of Reserve Bank of India's credit norms

With just a day left for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new framework on bank credit to capital market intermediaries to come into effect, brokers are hopeful of some relaxations.

According to sources, a four-member delegation from the broking community met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Anuradha Thakur on June 24, seeking relief. Brokers, sources further said, have also met officials of the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on the issue.

The RBI’s new framework, which was deferred from April 1, is scheduled to take effect from July 1.

Liquidity providers play a key role in maintaining bid-ask spreads and market depth by continuously quoting prices across market segments. They absorb buy and sell orders, helping institutional and retail investors enter and exit positions with minimal market impact, brokers said.

They have also sought an interim arrangement, as formal recognition of liquidity providers could take time.

The broking community has sought recognition for liquidity providers in designated liquid derivatives contracts, with bank provisions linked to SPAN (standard portfolio analysis of risk) utilisation below 50 per cent of margin, allowing such entities to receive bank-credit treatment under the RBI framework.

The industry is seeking a separate carveout for liquidity providers, arguing that a withdrawal of liquidity could widen spreads and increase impact costs across the market. Brokers have urged a time-bound relaxation to address the concerns.

“The discussions have been very positive, giving hope of some relaxation on the liquidity provider front. They facilitate narrower spreads, help reduce impact costs, support better price discovery, and provide greater financial stability and continuity of liquidity beyond July 1,” said a person familiar with the developments.

While the RBI framework allows funding for market makers, brokers argue that the definition of market making in India remains narrow and is largely restricted to less-liquid segments such as SME platforms.