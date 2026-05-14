Brokers seek clarity from Sebi on withholding payouts in fraud cases

Several brokers have approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to voice their concern about the process of withholding payouts, particularly in cases involving alleged fraudulent transactions or unauthorised trading, according to sources.

The issue follows a recent incident in which market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), including the National Stock Exchange (NSE), withheld fund payouts worth around ₹78 crore after getting a police alert related to a complaint about breach of risk management protocols and unauthorised trading in a client account.

The police received the complaint on May 5, following which they directed an immediate halt to the settlement of trades executed that day. “As the impact is wide, extending to over 160 brokers and more than 3,000 clients, the concerns have been discussed with the relevant authorities, including regulators. Discussions are now underway to include provisions in the Securities Markets Code (SMC) Bill to address such instances,” said a person familiar with the matter.